Justin Bieber is suffering from facial paralysis. The pop star revealed in an Instagram video that the condition – known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome – has ravaged his expressions, causing him to cancel upcoming dates on his Justice World Tour.

In a three-minute clip, Bieber, 28, told his 539.2 million social media fans: “Hey everyone. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor’s orders).”

Pointing to the left side of his face and showing how he is unable to blink smile, he added: "So there is full paralysis on this side my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them... "I will be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do." Bieber announced last week he was postponing a "few shows" of his 130-date tour due to a "non-Covid illness".