An 11-year-old DJ with a groot hart used her ability of spinning some tunes to host a toiletry drive on Friday in aid of El Theos Care Centre in Parow. Nikita Samuels, aka DJ Theia, from Pinelands used social media to ask mense to show some love to those in need by dropping off toiletries and underwear.

“It feels good to help others in need that are underprivileged and come from struggling neighbourhoods and off the streets, and it feels good to use my talent to help others in need,” she explains. Toiletries. Picture: DJ Theia Her dad Hilmar says they got involved with the organisation through a mutual friend that has a relationship with the centre. “Upon meeting with them it was identified that toiletries and underwear are the immediate need specifically for the kids going into the holiday period now, and might not come to the centre every day so they have some supplies,” he adds.

The El Theos Care Centre provides basic services such as providing breakfast and lunch to laaities in vulnerable situations and who are living on the streets. GOOD: Toiletries collected Manager Claudin Booysen says they are happy for the diverse toiletry donations. “The toiletries received were a huge blessing to us at the centre. We have quite a number of children at the centre that aren’t privy to even the bare basic toiletries, although we offer these children to use our shower facilities at the centre, we do offer face cloths, soap and brushes but with the increasing numbers we are constantly running out of reserves,” Booysen explains.