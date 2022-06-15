Jennifer Lopez almost quit showbiz after she was mocked over her famous curves. The singer and actress, 52, said she was propelled to fame at a time when the celebrity body ideal was maergat and said not fitting the mould pushed her to the verge of giving up her dreams.

She said: “There were many times where I was just like, ‘I think I’m just going to quit’. I had to really figure out who I was. And believe in that and not believe in anything else. J.Lo adds in her new documentary Halftime, which premieres this week on Netflix, her fiancé Ben Affleck was shocked at the body scrutiny she was under, but she expected it as she was a female Latina. The actor, 49, is seen on the film saying: “I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I’m Latina, I’m a woman, I expected this’.”