Singer Jimmy Nevis is giving women a voice this month on his social media platforms. Nevis, 31, is offering his platforms for the entire Women’s Month to vrouens to allow them to tell their stories in a He explained: “I’ve often felt that I couldn’t fully relate to the daily experiences of my female friends and colleagues. I thought giving up my platform for this message was an important way to show support to not only the women in my life, but also to my female fans and the public.

“I want to create spaces where people feel safe He added: “Even through such troubling times, I hope you never forget your power. Women deserve so much more than what they get in this country. I hope this video makes you feel less alone.” Nevis partnered with an all-female-owned content company, Reel Stories, to produce a series of episodes that will play out for August.

Nidha Narrandes, co-owner and creative director at Reel Stories, said: “When Jimmy released his album Things We Don’t Talk About, it opened up so many topics of discussion. One being how different rules apply to women, and how we don’t talk about it. “We just go about our lives accepting that we won’t be paid as much as our male counterparts and that at some point in our lives we will be manhandled. “If we shift one perspective with this campaign, then we have done what we set out to do. There is power in words, it has a way of setting the demons free.