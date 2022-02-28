Actress Jawaahier Petersen bagged no fewer than FOUR awards, including overall winner, for her short movie called Listen at the 1Minute Festival.

On Saturday night at Cavendish Square, the daughter of late theatre legend Taliep Petersen and her team were honoured as they beat 99 other shortlisted nominees.

The film picked up four major awards namely best director, best story, best drama and overall winner, to the delight and surprise of the 35-year-old star.

Jawaahier Petersen with awards

“When I got the award, I just said to myself, ‘dear brown child, have the audacity to dream and the sheer gumption to chase it’,” she tells the Daily Voice.

“The fact that this team won the awards is so amazing because we all come from previously disadvantaged backgrounds where there is no platform to make our voices heard,” she says.

“We are so stunned that we walked up to the podium four times, it is just incredible.”

The 119-second film is about a deaf couple who try to communicate through a closed door and it was well-received by all the judges of the festival.

A-TEAM: Listen cast & team at 1Minute Fest

“When I spoke to the festival organisers, they said there was something special about the film that just made us the winners by yards,” says Jawaahier.

“This project was created by all of us pulling our resources together with no budget and I am glad we have shone a light on the SASL (South African Sign Language) community.”

“I used actual deaf actors, I am so blessed to have actress Tracey Duncan, a previous Mrs Deaf SA 2018, and Llewellyn McDonald who is a former DJ.”

Winning the four awards proved to be an amazing cherry on top for Jawaahier who wrote the script while sitting in traffic for an hour and a half.

