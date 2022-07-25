Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a collision with a motorcycle in California at the weekend. The 42-year-old Aquaman star escaped without injury after the crash near Calabasas on Sunday when his car hit a motorcyclist, who allegedly swerved into the other lane while coming around a sharp bend, according to TMZ.

The website has posted footage which appears to show the actor walking back to his car while paramedics tended to the motorcyclist, who was then reportedly taken to hospital to treat minor injuries including bruising to the leg and thumb. The accident comes just weeks after the Hollywood star reportedly split from his girlfriend Eiza González. The pair are said to have broken up after dating for several months, with a source saying the pair found they were “just very different people”.