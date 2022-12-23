Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has reminded mense to be kind to one another during what can be a depressing time this holiday season. During his Bathroom Talks With Somizi segment on Instagram, the Idols SA judge wysed South Africans to talk about depression, anxiety and other mental health related conditions that many people suffer from.

“This time of the year it’s very easy for people to hide what they are going through because it’s festive,” said Somizi. Somgaga also shared that the festive tends to be hard on him after losing his mother, veteran actress Mary Twala, in 2020. “This is the time when depression kicks in because of a whole lot of things… with me personally, this is the time when I reflect, most of my family members have passed, my mother, my sisters, my cousins…”

“Don’t be afraid to tell someone that you’re depressed, so you can get help. “There are so many people that have committed suicide that we know of that looked the happiest. Depression is evil.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The recent passing of US dancer and choreographer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has sparked the debate about mental health among black communities, where depression and other mental health illnesses are largely taboo. Boss, aged 40, reportedly committed suicide on December 13.