Julius Malema knows how to work a crowd – whether it’s at a political rally or a jol in Ibiza. The EFF leader was recently filmed playing DJ while on the Spanish party island.

In a video shared on Twitter last week, the grootbek politician was spotted with DJ twin duo, Major League. Julius Malema living his best life in Ibiza pic.twitter.com/VHWWp7GQaq — Katlego Mamabolo (@ChiefKatlego) July 8, 2022 Juju and wife Mantoa visited Ibiza after attending the wedding of close friend Adriano Mazzoti’s daughter. Mazzoti is a controversial South African businessman who owns the tobacco company Carnilinx.

While living their best lives on holiday, Malema tried his hand at the decks, playing Vula Mlomo by Musa Keys, Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi. It was by no means Juju’s first time rocking the party. When he was on Metro FM’s afternoon drive show, the TouchDown with Tbo Touch in June, he also played a mix for listeners. Social media users were not all that impressed with Juju living it up in the Mediterranean while South Africans languish in the cold and dark back home.

Some questioned who was funding their larney trip. However, Malema has insisted he footed the bill for travel expenses. “He is funding it himself. He is working very hard [and] he is warranted to take a break when he feels like it,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told News24.