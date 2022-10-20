It’s not all smooth sailing on Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars, with former contestant Alyssa Conley dishing the dirt after her dramatic exit from the Mzansi show. Conley, an SA athlete training for the 2024 Olympics, injured her knee during a challenge on the reality TV competition in the Seychelles, and was rushed home to receive medical care.

EINA! Injured during a challenge Now, she has pakked uit on the lack of support she received from the show’s production mense, Cardova Productions, claiming she had no one by her side and that it took time for her to see a doctor. In several videos on Instagram, Conley revealed that she was flown home two days later but received min help. “After my MRI scan I had to fend for myself, no pain medication, I slept on the couch, my room was on the second floor with no lift and I had to walk on this leg to get meals,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Conley 🌈 (@a.c_speedstar) When asked by IOL Entertainment if production assisted her with her surgery costs, Conley said: “They made me believe that they might. “In the email they said to me no, Alyssa goes to the doctor, let us know what the doctor says. Send us the quotation from the orthopaedic surgeon. “I did everything according to the book. I never just did it by myself. I made sure I got the communication I made sure everyone knew what was happening.”