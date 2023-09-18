Adele has sparked speculation that she’s married in secret after calling boyfriend Rich Paul her “husband”. The pop star updated her relationship status while chatting to fans at her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night during a segment of the gig where she walks around and answers questions from audience members.

A video posted on TikTok shows a female fan asking to marry the singer and the request prompted Adele to reply: “You cant marry me, Im straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight. He’s here.” The woman added: “Can you try?” and Adele joked: “Oh no, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.” #weekendswithadele #hilarious #fypシ #husband ♬ original sound - caryssa🪐 @delly.fromtheblock did Adele get married in secret😭 #adele The London singer was previously married to Simon Konecki - the father of her son Angelo - from 2018 until 2021.

Adele, 35, went on to speen with sports agent Paul, 41, and they have been together for two years. They confirmed the romance in the summer of 2021 when they were pictured together at a basketball game, and Adele later admitted she kept the relationship secret for as long as possible - not even telling her close friends she had a berk. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she explained: “I didn’t really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself ... None of them believed it [when the news broke].”