Jennifer Lopez stripped down to her birthday suit as she turned 53 on Sunday. Mrs Affleck shared a sexy campaign video to promote her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty.

The singer and actress first announced the news via her “On The JLo” newsletter, telling fans that she’s come out with a product to highlight everyone’s best “asset” – a new “FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm”. Later on Instagram, J.Lo shared a video promoting her balm, which is formulated to firm the skin areas like the booty, hips and thighs. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty,” she explained.

“Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) She later explained in her newsletter the idea behind her booty balm: “I want you to flaunt your best assets – yes, I said assets – and I want you to feel great doing so!”. The launch comes one week after she tied the knot to actor Ben Affleck, 49, in Las Vegas.