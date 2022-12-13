The pandemic may have closed doors for many due to lockdown restrictions but for an eight-year-old Kenwyn boy, it opened a window of opportunity into the infinite gaming universe. The youngster known as RoMike2013 became South Africa’s youngest Fortnite player to sign with major gaming organisation Anarchy Gaming, which he later left in August last year.

He has now released a song and music video called Mama Said, echoing his love for the online game. Speaking from the rAge Gaming Expo in Johannesburg, RoMike’s dad Nicki Triem, 42, recalls how his son’s love for the virtual world came to be. Triem says RoMike has been a gamekop since the age of four, but it didn’t strike him or his wife to take it seriously, as the Gen Z were always glued to screens.

“In lockdown when we couldn’t go outside and there was no soccer to watch on TV, and because that was our daddy-and-son bonding moments, we got into online game streaming. ALL-ROUNDER: Released a song “Fortnite was one of the games that caught our attention,” Triem explains. “I then realised how good Ro’ was when he would pick up the controller and play against people twice, and thrice, his age. They would also be shocked when they found out his age.”

However, the proud toppie says he and his vrou monitor RoMike’s gameplay and social media accounts. The boy has gained a steady following, on social media boasting 600 streams and as many as 11 000 YouTube subscribers. The outspoken Grade 2 laaitie says his dream is to become a pro-gamer and South Africa’s best, but for now his focus is on school.