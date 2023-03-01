A young gymnast from Bridgetown has tumbled her way onto the international stage after she was chosen to compete at the World Gymnaestrada competition in the Netherlands. Eight-year-old Tamia Samuel is part of a group of eight juniors from the Bemur Gymnastics & Dance school that will compete at the tournament later this year.

Proud mom Shervon Samuel says that she is overjoyed that her daughter has been selected to compete. PROUD: Tamia with ma Shervon. “I am so proud of her. The team went through rigorous auditions to be selected and I must say, my daughter was sick at the time of the auditions but she made it. “She pushed through knowing what she could achieve, she is such a determined young girl and I would honestly not want for her to miss out on this amazing opportunity,” the proud mother says.

Excited: Tamia Samuel Tamia will be leaving for Amsterdam on the 26th of July 2023 and returning home on the 6th of August, however, the family requires some financial assistance for the girl to make the trip. The mom will have to accompany her minor daughter along with a few other parents and says they’ve been fundraising like mad. TALENT: Tamia Samuel, 8, vannie Bridgetown. “It's quite costly and self-funded. She needs R40 000 to go and as a result of this, she is only 8 years old and not eligible to be travelling alone with the team,” says Shervon.

“I have to accompany her, making our total cost R80k for the two of us. “I have been selling food on Fridays and Saturdays, and I have had raffles going.” https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fRcWZV3eXvRlOEAycAR3ToFsBGJANrbU/view?usp=share_link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fRcWZV3eXvRlOEAycAR3ToFsBGJANrbU/view?usp=share_link Tamia was also a member of the team that won gold in their division at the "Gym For Life Challenge" of the Cape Town Gymnastics Association in July 2022.