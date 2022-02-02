A Grade 4 schoolgirl from Kuils River will star in her own film as part of the WCED’s Story Stars project.

Xia du Toit entered the writing competition with an original story and will now narrate and star in her own animated film.

She follows in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Philadelphia Primary School pupil Keschrie Booysen, 10.

Story Stars is an animated film created by using stories that were written and narrated by Grade 4 learners from the Western Cape.

PROUD: Xia with her parents and Debbie Schafer

Education Minister Debbie Schafer visited the Laerskool Mikro in Kuils River to announce Xia as the winner, and to premiere the newest instalment, Story Stars: The Adventures of Felix and Felicity, which now includes Xia’s story and her as a character alongside Felix and Felicity.

She also encouraged other learners to enter their stories into the competition this year.

Xia was approached at the end of last year, so that the WCED could begin the animation.

COMPETITION: WCED’s Story Stars

The minister said: “I congratulate Xia for her wonderful story – Afrika-kinders (Children of Africa) – which was chosen because she used the correct punctuation, spelling and vocabulary, and was also extremely creative in her story which made the animators very excited to animate it.”

Xia said she was lekker surprised when she heard her story in the animation: “I didn’t think it would be my story but as he read the story, I heard it was mine and I became so excited.

“Today was an amazing experience, and I was overwhelmed when I saw how my story was shaped into an animation.

“My family and I visit the Kruger National Park often, it is our favourite holiday destination and it was where I wanted to send Felix and Felicity.”

In addition to being the star of the video, which will be watched by thousands of learners across the Western Cape, the Story Stars winner also receives a tablet, book bag and branded stationery.

The winning school receives a R10 000 payment for learning and teaching support material.

Xia's film can be viewed at https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/story-stars.

[email protected]