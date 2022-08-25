Gits! Nick Cannon has another baby on the way, just a month after welcoming his eighth child into the world. The Masked Singer presenter told his Instagram followers that he is gonna be a daddy again with model Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares son Golden Sagon, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

Cannon shared footage of their maternity photoshoot, and said in the caption: “Time Stopped and This Happened…@missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE (sic)” View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) The 41-year-old might even become a dad of 10 as mense believe that he's also the father of Abby De La Rosa’s baby due in October. Cannon has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa, and also had another son Zen, who died of brain cancer aged just five months last December.

Last month, his eighth child was born when Bre Tiesi welcomed a son named Legendary Love. Tiesi wrote on Instagram: “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of (sic) asked for a more amazing partner.