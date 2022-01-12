A Hout Bay community activist is using the school holiday break to teach Hangberg kids about water safety and how to survive emergency situations in the ocean.

Nearly 30 under-privileged kids from the impoverished community were excited when Jeffery Jonkers, 32, took them to the Hout Bay harbour where they were taught how to swim, using life jackets and using flippers which was sponsored by resident Mark Abrahams.

Jeffery explains: “These kids don't have access to much resources in our community and if I don't take them out of Hout Bay to other communities to compete in dance competitions, then they never get out of here. We have access to a beautiful beach and harbour and we made use of this privilege while also learning some valuable lessons.”

Jeff, who has a Pre-Sea Training Certificate, is unemployed but decided to invest his time into uplifting the youth in his community through educational tours and activities.

ENRICH: Jeffery Jonkers mentoring the laaities

While the kids are in the water practising, Jeff circles them with his canoe as he instructs on what to do next.

“This helps them overcome their fears and learn to trust me and each other when faced in a situation where they are drowning or helping someone who could drown.”

Jeff says he has all safety measures on standby during lessons and makes sure to explain to the kids what the risks are.

“After activities, each child gets a warm meal, there isn't any financial assistance or sponsors from companies or government but we survive with the little we have.”

His holiday programme runs from 12pm to 4pm daily and includes dance, sport, life skills, “giving the kids a sense of belonging and a place of safety”.

