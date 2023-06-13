If you live and work in and around Cape Town CBD you have surely heard and seen all the talent the City has to offer. Whether it is someone playing the guitar in the gardens or a homeless person serenading street walkers/pedestrians with their magnificent talent, talent that very often goes unnoticed.

One talented homeless woman has left the internet speechless with her amazing talent. The video was uploaded onto TikTok and has gained more than 1.3 million likes, 47 000 comments and has been shared almost 80 000 times. The video was posted by @yveettelondon0 who said: “What an amazing voice, they are homeless??? Why? She needs an agent, the right agent that will take care of her as well as promote her… somebody please.” Seated on a bench, in the Cape Dutch Gardens in Cape Town, next to a guitar player the woman can be heard singing Rihanna’s Love on The Brain. Her angelic tone had social media gushing and asking for more. Some wondered why this raw talent had not been discovered yet.

User6310828358327 wrote: "Someone… quick make some calls. She a STAAR"

Stefanied929 added: “wow someone get her in a studio so she can share this gift with the world please. beautiful” Most people enjoyed the performance that seemingly came straight from the heart. Don said: “Oh my God! please get her on the voice, AGT, or any other platform to showcase that talent.

Bronwinfredericks1 said: “Wow wow that is really beautiful I felt that in my bones and gave me so much emotions, wow she needs to be a star she got talent.” Kevinhunter451 wrote: “Really hope the right person sees this video.I for one would buy anything she came out with. She is fantastic.Keep it up girl.” Social media has made many people famous and we truly hope that this woman will be one of the lucky ones. We cannot wait to see what comes next for her because one thing is for sure: The true strength of social media is influence.