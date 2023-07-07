There’s a special show at Dante’s Premier Lounge on Sunday night when TikTok sensations The Homeless Duo are back by public demand. They will be supported by the Ordinary People Showband.
Millicent Nhlanhla, along with her partner Thabani, caught the eye after a video of them singing in the Company’s Gardens went viral a few weeks ago.
The video, posted by user @yvettelondon0 on TikTok, received
1.4 million likes and more than 47 000 comments.
@yvettelondon0 What an AMAZING Voice, they are homeless??? WHY! She needs an agent, the right agent that will take care for her as well as promote her……Somebody Please #capetownsouthafrica #homelesspeople #homeless #capetownhomeless #thevoice #musicpromoters ♬ original sound Yvette London423
This will be the second live performance by the duo, who have bucket loads of talent “that will knock you off your feet”, according to organisers.
The show starts at 6pm till, and entry is R50 at the door.
Dress code is smart casual.
For bookings contact CJ on 083 9795 088.