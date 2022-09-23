Tom Hardy is a kwaai actor who plays the tough-guy role perfectly, but it turns out that it’s not all acting. The Venom and The Dark Knight Rises star competed at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in England over the weekend.

The 45-year-old, known for his roles in Inception and Mad Max: Fury Road, was the star entry in the tournament on Saturday, making it all the way to the final where he beat veteran Danny Appleby for the gold. 🥋🖤

IG: tomhardy

📸: IG: https://t.co/U2fpg9jFnG pic.twitter.com/WeW2W0xMq0 — Tom Hardy Daily (@TomHardyDaily) September 21, 2022 It’s really no surprise to see Hardy wear the blue gi and impress on a different stage. His film roles have been as varied and intense as any of the Hollywood actors of today, and from back in the day. From the biography Legend, where Hardy played two roles as gangster twin boeties, to Marvel’s title character Venom – an alien ding which bonds to his character – the English actor skriks vir niks when it comes to an on-screen challenge.

Tom Hardy played an MMA fighter in ‘Warrior’ — now he's played one in real life, too.



The 45-year-old actor entered a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in Milton Keynes, England, under his birth name, Edward Hardy. Hardy went on to win all of his matches. pic.twitter.com/cBnlt6xt2U — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 22, 2022 In Warrior, below left, he played an AWOL soldier who returns home, where he’s trained by his former wrestler pa, to face his brother in a mixed martial arts tournament. Hardy said: “I’m not interested in walks in the parks. Anything difficult that people think I couldn’t play, I’m straight at it. If they say ‘Tom, don’t put your hand in the fire’, you know I’ll be coming out of casualty an hour later with third-degree burns and bandages up my arms.” But, while clearly a jits fighter in real life, Hardy has said before that he will try his best to avoid actually moering someone.