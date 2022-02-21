The infamous Tinder Swindler has landed himself a Hollywood agent and will break his silence in a two-part interview this week.

Simon Leviev – aka Shimon Hayut or whatever his name is – was exposed as a conman in a Netflix doccie in which three women accuse him of scamming them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The 31-year-old snares his victims with his Tinder dating app profile, in which he claims to be the heir to a billionaire diamond magnate, and he seduces lonely women with a playboy lifestyle of private jets, 5-star hotels, champagne parties, supercars and luxury branded goods.

According to his victims, he defrauds them by claiming he has been attacked by his “enemies”, it’s not safe for him to use his bank cards, and he needs cash from them to get out of trouble.

The gullible women bail him out, some doing so by taking out massive loans to lend to him. But they never see a cent of that money again, as he uses it to charm his next victim.

The Israeli smooth talker was released from prison after serving five of a 15-month sentence for theft and fraud in 2015, and is wanted in several countries for his skelm streke.

In a teaser released for the TV programme Inside Edition, Simon says: “I was just an innocent guy who wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I am not a Tinder swindler.”

According to E! News, part one of the interview will be released today and part two tomorrow.

Simon is dating model Kat Konlin, who will also make an appearance to share “why she is sticking with him”.

Meanwhile, Simon has been signed by agent Gina Rodriguez who runs a company called Gitoni in Los Angeles.

JAILED: Simon busted in native Israel

According to TMZ, Simon is looking to write a book, star in his own reality dating show for women to vie for his love and start a dating podcast.

And he’s hoping this will allow him the opportunity to clear his name and rebuild his career, now that women around the world are onto him.

Gina says while most people regard Simon as a vuilgat scammer, she “saw the world’s greatest salesman”.

She said in an Instagram post: “I watched the Netflix show Tinder Swindler and it felt incomplete because we never heard the other side.

“The narrative seemed very biased and I couldn’t form an opinion instead I had more questions and I am a woman. This is why I reached out to @just_simon_leviev.”

“There are always 2 sides. Like or hate it, I want to hear his side.”

[email protected]