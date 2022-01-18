Local hip hop icons brought smiles to the faces of teens at Tygerberg Hospital who were unable to be with their families over the holiday season.

On Sunday, the Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust concluded its December holiday programme with a Hip Hop Interactive Workshop for 15 teens in the Adolescent Psychiatric Unit.

Industry greats such as DJ Ready D, DJ Azuhl, Bboy Vouks and more taught the youngsters about the entertainment industry.

The Adolescent Psychiatric Unit at Tygerberg is the only unit of its kind in the province that provides specialised neuropsychiatric care for adolescents who present with a range of severe mental illnesses – like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, mood disorders related to HIV, and chronic medical conditions.

In addition, it also treats patients for teenage suicide attempts and substance abuse related mental illnesses, much of which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The workshop was presented in collaboration with hip hop Grandmaster DJ Ready D’s G-Cap Foundation and the Redbull breakdance legend Vouks and his Vouks Foundation.

Ready D says: “Sunday’s activation was a demonstration of our partnership (with the hospital) and how we can use creative methods to bring relief to the patients.”

Vouks says it was an “amazing experience”: “To see their eyes light up and to witness how music and dance can transport them to a happier mental space was inspiring.

“These vulnerable children have so little to look forward to as a result of their circumstances.”

