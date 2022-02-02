A quick-stepping Atlantis teen is looking to show off his dancing skills on the international stage after being invited to a New York event in July.

Peter-John Reid, 16, has been in love with dancing since the age of seven and when he is not practising his hip hop moves, he also practices Latin and ballroom dancing, and uses his fancy footwork on the basketball court.

“My journey to New York began when I went for IMTA (International Arts Talent Association) at the Waterfront last May 22,” he explains.

“After my audition, I got a callback and was selected and then got promoted to dance at a showcase at the Silver Star Casino in Johannesburg.

PROUD: Peter-John with his mother Lenore

“During that showcase, I performed in front of seven international judges and after I was done, I was told I was selected to perform in New York!”

The excited Atlantis Secondary School student loves dancing and helps younger members of his communities by teaching them dance moves.

“When I finish school, I want to either become a paramedic or study industrial psychology, but I want to go as far as I can with my dancing,” he says.

“There are big costs involved for the trip to New York but my family is doing what they can to raise funds.

“My mother even jokes that I must start charging the kids for my hip hop lessons but that is something I do to give back to my community.”

His mom Lenore Winnar said the cost of the New York trip is R81 000, but there are other expenses to cover as well.

“We raised some money for Peter-John but that went towards a bootcamp in Pretoria and now he has to go to another one in April.

“The money for the New York trip is so much because it is for his passport, visa, flights, clothes and spending money.”

To help Peter-John reach the Big Apple, contact Lenore on 064 784 5618.

[email protected]