The first season of The Masked Singer South Africa was quite the thrill ride, and the finale proved to be amazing with the final contestants battling it out for the bragging rights of being the first winner of the local edition of the show. Lollipop was crowned the first queen of the stage.

The disguised celebrity keeping her identity intact until the end was multi-platinum singer, songwriter and Sama winner, Holly Rey. Rey, 27, clinched the coveted trophy when Lollipop crushed Rhino in the show’s epic smackdown. In this battle of note, the two costumed contenders performed a duet of Justin Bieber’s Baby. MOOI: Holly with her costume backstage The show started with two face-offs; first, Lollipop eliminated Lion, before Rhino chopped down Tree.

Lion was revealed to be award-winning actor Abdul Khoza, while Tree turned out to be entertainer and business mogul Maps Maponyane. Rhino, who gave the show’s four celebrity detectives countless sleepless nights, was Afrikaans music superstar Kurt Darren. This is certainly Rey’s winning season. Just this month she won a Basadi in Music Award for Pop Artist of the Year, has new music out and is the host of a new baking show, Baking with The Reys. Rey shared with IOL Entertainment that being on the show was the best experience: “I had so much fun. It was also very challenging, the mask was so heavy, so hot. They even had to put in a little fan inside the mask for me.