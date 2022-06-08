These talented twin sisters from Mitchells Plain are appealing for help to get them to Dubai to take part in an international show. Nicole and Nechaela Williams are in Grade 9 at Portlands Secondary School and form part of the Anastachia School of Fame Heideveld Theatre Company, a programme that teaches the arts free of charge to underprivileged communities.

The twins have been invited to dance at the MWI Phenomenal International Pageant, and will accompany reigning queen Nikita Scott from Atlantis and former queen, Shumeez Scott, from the Shumeez Scott Foundation Lentegeur. The two young women are not related. The pageant takes place in August and the sisters are trying to raise R35 000 that will include their flights and accommodation. Their mom Carmen Williams is a single mom of three trying to make ends meet.

“I am the only breadwinner in our home, we live in a separate entrance with my parents and I work as a crèche teacher,” she says. “They started dancing at a young age and joining the youth at Rock City, they did spiritual dancing under the leadership of Tamieka Davids and left that academy when they started high school and started dancing for Portland High School under the leadership of Mrs Joeline Daniels. “They have performed at various events for the academy. I would like to plead for donations or sponsorships.”