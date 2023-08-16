Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are being slammed for holidaying in Maui, about 50km from the deadly wildfires ravaging the Hawaiian island. The heiress and her partner, both 42, were staying at the larney Wailea resort, and were seen in photographs vrying lekker in the surf while the death toll from the infernos continued to rise.

‘CLUELESS’: Paris Hilton, 42 More than 96 people have been declared dead and around 1 000 are still missing – making the blazes the worst wildfires in US history. The photos of the pair, who have a combined net worth of around R6.6 billion, were seen frolicking in the water with their son Phoenix, who is due to turn seven months old this week after being born via surrogate in January. FATAL: Hawaiian island fires have killed 96 people The images sparked public outrage, who have called the pair “disgusting”, “clueless” and “tone deaf”.

Images of Paris and Carter on their break come just days after actor Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, issued a stern warning to his social media followers as the infernos continued to kill islanders and holidaymakers. Sharing pictures and videos of the devastation on Instagram, the Aquaman star wrote: “Do not travel to Maui. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) “Mahalo [thank you] to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”