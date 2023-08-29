Iggy Azalea was forced to stop her concert in Saudi Arabia when she had a broekskeur on stage. The rapper was scheduled to do a full headline set at e-sports event Gamers8 at Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday, but took to Instagram to explain she ended the show early due to Saudi dress codes and laws over what flesh females can show in public.

She told her fans alongside a clip of the moment her pants ripped during her show: “Saudi Arabia… Wasssssss…. probably the worst possible place to have my pants split and unfortunately I wasn’t permitted to end the show. “But silver lining. The promoters were amazingly kind to me and the PEOPLE who came were the absolute most supportive. “I love you guys this was not what I intended for the show but it’s a memory I’ll have forever and ultimately showed me how kind, loving and supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment”.

iggy azalea handled her wardrobe malfunction so well last night. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/mhO9nbu8Sq — IGGY AZALEA DAILY (@IADaily) August 26, 2023 The 33-year-old Australian also addressed the incident on X, stating she and her team “all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting”. Iggy added: “I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organisers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it.” OOPSY: Iggy’s pants split It is unclear if she plans to reschedule her show.