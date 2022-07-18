Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child into the world. After news broke on July 14 that they are they now parents of a second girl, the 32-year-old singer shared a video of him and the Game of Thrones actress’ cutest moments over the years.

The Instagram post, which was shared to the tune of his rock band DNCE’s song Got Me Good, features clips of him and Sophie in bed cuddling and images from their 2019 Las Vegas wedding. “Started from the bottom now we’re here,” Joe captioned the clip. “I want to see your love story.” Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your ❤️ story pic.twitter.com/TfFx0fqP5Z — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 15, 2022 The post comes just one day after the couple —parents to 23-month-old daughter Willa Jonas — confirmed the birth of their second daughter to People, saying in a statement: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

Sophie, 26, previously shared her excitement for Willa becoming a big sister. “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation," she told Elle UK in June. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.” And though the star couple have opted to keep their relationship and family business out of the spotlight, they have spoken out about being parents to their oldest daughter over the last two years. “It’s been amazing,” Joe he gushed about fatherhood during a May 2021 interview on CBS This Morning.