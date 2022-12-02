A group of Hanover Park residents are dancing their way to success as they encourage mense to get fit and spread messages of hope across the gang-ridden community. Since 2020 the group, known as the Vannie Hanover Park: Walking Running is Life, have been gathering at a veldjie in Blomvlei Road where they dance and run to stay fit.

The initiative, started by Glenn Hans, aims to spread positivity and raise awareness about the lack of sports facilities in the area. “In 2020 I lost my job while working on the Ceasefire project. I was volunteering as well but then the funding dried up and I came to the field every day. This was where I started to find my peace and soon people started joining me,” says Glenn. INITIATIVE: Glenn Hans had bold plan Since then the club has grown to more than 120 members with the youngest being just four years old and the oldest is 75.

The group gathers at various spots each day as they rehearse and dance in preparation for their annual gala. When the Daily Voice spotted the group on Wednesday morning, the excited aunties gave their best rendition of Beyonce’s Cuff It. “We come and rehearse and have a lekker time. We registered an NPO and membership to the club is free,” says Glenn.