A musical group from Mitchells Plain known as the Khoisan Plasterz is releasing their new single titled Gun-sakke to empower women and make them feel lekker about their bodies. Micheal James, aka Koosie, and Ricardo Julie, aka Japie, have been rocking the stages around Cape Town and the Karoo. They might be remembered from Maak My Famous season 1, or So You Think You Can Dance.

“With social media nowadays you need to capture the minds of people especially the youth or else people will continue scrolling,” says Ricardo. “The song is to uplift those females wie beitjie afgedruk was deur die word gun-sakke by turning it into a positive message.” “I would like women to embrace and appreciate their bodies and learn to feel good about themselves.”

The song will be released on September 30 across all social media platforms. However, check out a promo video available of the song on YouTube and on the group’s TikTok account. Micheal adds that the treffer is unique to people who speak Afrikaans and will be able to resonate with them. “Gun-sakke is a word that provokes ladies with big hips but our portrayal is that ladies feel good not in a disrespectful manner because not everyone is shaped the same,” he says.