“They could be the next D’Louw or AKA in the making.” So says community activist and rapper Deen Louw, who is bringing his creative talents to the youngsters of West End Primary in Lentegeur.

“We have forged a partnership with West End Primary to be part of the curriculum in terms of us bringing in music on certain days at the school,” he explained. According to D’Louw, the program will concentrate more on original music. “We teach the children to play music, to record music and vocal training. What is important is to teach them to produce and be self-sustainable and that's the reason why we got involved because we want to give something back but it needs to be tangible,” he added.

D’Louw launched the Deen Louw Foundation Music Academy, in collaboration with the National Lottery, in November at the Rocklands Civic Centre. “This is a great opportunity to discover the new D’Louws, AKAs and Youngstas. This is a playing field, it is open for us to have an ear and to give opportunities to the kids that we didn’t have.” Even though the school already has a music program, West End Primary music teacher Junaid Booysen said that they are excited to work with the D’Louw’s foundation.