A martial arts movie shot on the Cape Flats will be released on Friday.
Aapie was produced by the Touched By Style (TBS) community arts projects and films, and will be available free to the public on their YouTube channel.
According to co-founder Nic Matthee, the film is all about celebrating the strength of women, and it revolves around a meisie who was orphaned and then meets an outjie who changes her life.
“This guy gives her the confidence that he can change her world and do stuff for the better, but she needs a lot of training,” Nic said.
“She is an orphan who is depressed and suicidal, but he sees a different side of her.
“To better herself, however, he then trains her to become an assassin to take out his threats; she then becomes the youngest and the best to do it.”
By making the lead role that of a young vrou, Nic claims that it can have a serious impact on how the world perceives women.
“We are also selecting this film to enter different film festivals and short film competitions,” he added.
Nic said that TBS offers creative film projects free of charge to those in the local industry, and believes that filmmaking must be a life-changing experience rather than a money-making scheme for those who can’t afford casting administration fees to further their careers.
Co-founder Patrick Lategan added: “Touched By Style, in short, serves as a stepping stone for talented members in all communities... having a number of 150 willing people a month, making themselves available to participate in our action short films.”
Aapie is the latest of eight films created by TBS and there are plans to complete three more this year, titled With a Vampire, The House and Krump Baba.