A martial arts movie shot on the Cape Flats will be released on Friday. Aapie was produced by the Touched By Style (TBS) community arts projects and films, and will be available free to the public on their YouTube channel.

According to co-founder Nic Matthee, the film is all about celebrating the strength of women, and it revolves around a meisie who was orphaned and then meets an outjie who changes her life. “This guy gives her the confidence that he can change her world and do stuff for the better, but she needs a lot of training,” Nic said. “She is an orphan who is depressed and suicidal, but he sees a different side of her.

“To better herself, however, he then trains her to become an assassin to take out his threats; she then becomes the youngest and the best to do it.” TBS CO-FOUNDER: Nic Matthee By making the lead role that of a young vrou, Nic claims that it can have a serious impact on how the world perceives women. “We are also selecting this film to enter different film festivals and short film competitions,” he added.