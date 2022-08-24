Former rugby player, model and reality star, Lee Thompson stole the hearts of thousands of women when he was on M-Net’s The Bachelor SA a few years ago. But since then, things have taken quite a draai.

Recent media reports have revealed the hunk is now homeless and living in a shelter called Safe Space in Cape Town. One report said Thompson was evicted from a guest house in Buitenkant Street that he had rented for R300 a night since March. “He had allegedly caused damage and chaos, leaving dirt in his wake from condoms and liquor bottles to a fire that was made in one of the rooms, which the owner described as ‘a nest’ and a ‘pigsty’,” the publication added.

The model, however, continued to post on the socials. He shared a video four days ago, captioning it: “Winter Gear = sorted #wintergear #sportsmanswarehouse #winterclothing #firstascent #outdoors.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗘 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗛![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗡 (@leethompson52) His followers asked if the rumours were true.

Nic Lombard said: “...publications are saying the same thing!!! What the he** is going on here… surely he has family and friends that he can stay with people don’t just end up on the streets….” @erikataylorfrouws commented: “This is sad, because from what I've read it could be a mental health issue. I hope his family finds him.” Some followers rekked their bek and called him the South African “Tinder Swindler”, alluding that he had scammed thousands for money.

In 2020, Thompson claimed that he was releasing a book, “The Truth Behind The Rose”, seemingly about the truth of reality TV. Fans pre-ordered at the time, but the book was never published and they were never refunded. “I paid for it ages ago, never came out. Such a scam,” commented Karin Rackley.