On Monday, friends and family of the late actor Jamie Bartlett gathered at Soweto venue Zone 6 to pay their last respects at his memorial service. The former Rhythm City actor was buried last Thursday after a private funeral at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

Bartlett died at the age of 55 after suffering cardiac arrest in his sleep. Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi and actress Samkelo Ndlovu were the programme directors at the memorial. Isibane se Afrika choir performed at the service.

Hashatsi and Ndlovu shared their fond memories of the late actor. In his opening remarks, he touched on the kind of person Bartlett was. "Jamie didn't care if you are main cast, supporting or extra, he treated you like a human being, something we should all learn," he said. Hashatsi reminded attendees of how carefree Bartlett was and how he used to speak of wanting to be celebrated.

Ndlovu spoke of how Bartlett was a dear friend and supported her off-screen. She reflected on their encounter following their first scene together on Rhythm City. "He asked me what I drink and I said, 'champagne, darling'. The next day, he came to work with a big bottle of champagne, a five-litre Moët, and said, 'Thank you for resurrecting me. I was in a coma'. From then we built a synergy," she said. "He has buried some of my family members, and me, his. He has come from far to watch me sing. I'm pretty sure I will never find another co-star like that. "He taught me so much. He taught me to continue having a teachable spirit. I was bulldozing through life. He was a teacher, healer and friend and could outdrink me any day," she said.

Actor Mpho Molepo, who played Fats, also touched on how the veteran actor was there for him when it came to his family gatherings. "We became good friends. With family funeral, family unveiling, Jamie was there. When he came to our family gatherings … he would be wearing an apron, helping the mothers to dish up. He was very supportive," he said.

Bartlett's partner Rosa Onious fought back the tears as she recalled the time she spent with the beloved actor. She spoke about how she was dealing with losing her partner and all the plans they still had. "Jamie and I loved to travel, we had plans this year to go places, business … but God had other plans. I'm angry, I'm sad, but I'm trying to understand that there is a purpose for him wherever he is. A part of the house still smells like him and it's difficult," she said. "I remember on the morning that Jamie passed, he told me how much he loved me and he can never see his life without me in it, and I feel the exact same … I don't know how I'm going to do this, but I'm going to have to do it. I could have never pictured myself without him."