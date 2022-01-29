The funeral of SA actor, Patrick Shai, took place at the Soweto Theatre in Gauteng on Saturday.

Family and friends gathered to pay tribute to the actor who died last week.

Last Saturday, his family shared a brief statement confirming the actor’s death.

The veteran actor was best known for his roles in “Soul City”, “Generations” and “Yizo Yizo”.

Shai was described as “a staunch activist against gender-based violence who founded the Khuluma Ndoda Men's Social Movement Against Violence in an effort to have men participate in the fight against this scourge”.

SA producer Anant Singh said Shai’s acting career straddled film and television.

“He was a role model to people starting out in the industry. He was well known for his work with young talent and often conducted workshops to share his expertise and experience. My association with Patrick goes back 35 years starting when he co-starred with Gcina Mhlophe in my first film, ‘Place of Weeping’ and ‘Cry The Beloved Country’. Patrick was one of South Africa’s most talented actors and delivered powerful performances in the roles he took on. His passing leaves a deep void in the industry,” Singh said.

Upon hearing of Shai’s death, National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Amos Masondo, described Shai as a role model par excellence.

“Shai was not just an artist; he was a legend, an inspiring figure beyond the arts fraternity, a changemaker, an exemplary leader and a true activist and advocate against gender-based violence,” they said.

“We are gutted and bitterly saddened by the loss of such a titanic and incomparable talent, an outstanding human being with a humble personality,” said the Presiding Officers.

IOL