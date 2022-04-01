It’s safe to say that rapper E-Jay is fast becoming one of Cape Town’s crown jewels with his music, which speaks of the harsh realities of life on the Cape Flats.

E-Jay, whose real name is Ecclesiaste Bukusa Cangolo, was born in Angola but has called Cape Town home since he was a young child.

The 30-year-old from Wynberg released his EP Petty Petty on Monday and shortly before that, launched the music video for his single, War Cry.

The EP has two songs called Bonita and War Cry, featuring Afrikaans rapping sensation Kro-Barz.

Their music video has been the talk of town and E-Jay says it portrays life on the Cape Flats.

“The song talks about the problems we face in society. The video paints a picture showing this, hence the kid waking in the morning, then leaving home to get caught in a crossfire.”

From being on tour with the likes of K.O. and AKA and getting on tracks with Chad Da Don and YoungstaCPT, E-Jay is making a name for himself.

His previous song called HOSH clocked over 250 000 downloads.

War Cry has been playing on GHFM, Radio 2000 and Bush Radio, while E-Jay also has his own label called Puto Preto, meaning African child.

E-Jay was nominated twice and performed at the 2014/15 South African Hip-Hop Awards.

Listen to him on all digital platforms.

