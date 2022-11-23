Afrikaans hip hop artist and poet Quintin Goliath, aka Jitsvinger, has finally released the music video for his hit song Balaklava. The music video comes off one of the tracks on his latest album titled Jitsnova Vol.1 (Compos Mentis) which was released last year.

“This is celebrating a full year after releasing the album because it was released during Covid so the music video could not be released,” he says. “Due to constraints and restrictions, the industry was in a bad space. “During Covid we had to wear masks and it reminded me of balaclavas, which is a thing where you can cover your face to make it through the day.”

He explains that the song was inspired by how mense hide behind masks, or put on different masks for different social conditions. “That whole notion pre-dates Covid, people put on different masks just to make it through the day, to survive and make a penny, even if it’s just to socialise,” he says. “The word balaclava is old and it’s kind of an international word for a mask that has a particular purpose.

“Social media has become the mask of the new generation because now you can create an avatar for yourself, you can be whoever you want with a mask on. “There’s this braveness and fearlessness and, unfortunately, kry ons trolls and cyber bullying because you don’t know who it is because it’s anonymous,” Jitsvinger adds. The Afrikaaps muso says that he uses his lyrics as his own unveiling and to remove the mask on reality.

“The music video is about one particular person who is a fictional character, who is in a struggle and will do anything to help her family. “She works in a relatable job, she thinks of a plan to let herself out of a situation and she needs to put on a mask for that. “The video ends where she is thinking about putting the mask on, meaning was it a dream or was it real.”