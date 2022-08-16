DJ Zinhle, one of SA’s most successful DJs, came under heavy fire when a local content creator dragged her and her wig company. Thulisile Lushaba took to TikTok after purchasing a wig via Zinhle’s Her Majesty wig brand, and tweeps had their say.

After splashing out more than R3K for a custom-made wig, she said: “Why was my order only shipped out on Tuesday afternoon after I sent out an email asking ‘hey, where’s my order?’ “And then making matters worse, my order was sent to the Northern Cape. I live in Gauteng province,” she said. In part two of her review, Lushaba said: “Guys, I’m actually very upset. I ordered a customised and bleached wig,” she added.

#wigreview #hairreview #fyp ♬ original sound - Thulisile @thulisilelushaba Hair Majesty by #djzinhle Part 2 #hairmajestybydjzinhle Online users tagged the Colours hitmaker, who took to Twitter to clear the air. “This must be the first time in history that a business receives a bad review…,” wrote Zinhle. “Just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that, I can’t help you guys.”

Lushaba also caught strays for taking to social media instead of customer care. In a follow-up post, she said she went through the proper channels to lay her complaint. “There’s a big difference between reviewing a product and reviewing a business,” she explained.