SAMA-nominated DJ, producer and remixer Mark Stent released his brand-new fifth solo album “Season” while celebrating his 47th birthday. “For those who have listened to my music before, I feel like it has matured quite a bit,” he says.

“The album was born out of lockdown so I built much easier-to-listen-to music, there are more vocals and it’s funkier. “There is something for everyone whether you are at home or in the club. “I started making things that I wanted to make as opposed to what I had to make. It is kind of a new season in my music and in my life,” says Mark.

Season is also the first album Mark is releasing under his own label, 3GirlsMusic. The album contains 12 tracks and is a combination for every state of heart and mind, from moody, deep, energetic tracks, UK sounds with an Afro edge, summery vibes and catchy commercial tunes with amazing vocals to piano house anthems with American Gospel vocal flavours, power anthems, and tech-house bangers. Mark says that this is the album truest to his core to date: “It’s a diverse collection of things I’ve experienced over the past year, a creation born from a commitment to using each season for growth: autumn to reflect, winter to introspect, spring to evolve and summer to celebrate.