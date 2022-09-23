The time has arrived for legendary 90s US diva Sybil and her local Soul Sisters to put on a lekker show on Saturday. And the Daily Voice checked in with some of the performers and no one is more excited than the ladies themselves.

Vuvu Khumalo says she was born ready and als is reg vir môre. “There is a lot of excitement happening, everything is on point for [tomorrow],” she adds. “The audience should come prepared to dance en regte skoene aan trek.”

DIVA-LICIOUS: Vuvu Khumalo Claire Philips adds that she had a dope rehearsal with the band and they are on fire. “I am going to bring it, I don’t think people have an idea of what I am about to do,” she promises. “The most important thing to me is making sure the band and everything we are going to do is going to be of the highest quality.”

“Obviously when you are dressed well and groomed well, it just adds and enhances the performance so much which is a very important part of what we do.” Amy Jones se lashes and naals is al gedoen for the big day. She says: “I am super excited and looking forward to the audience at GrandWest, because this is the first time since 2019 that we get to perform in front of a full arena.”

“I have already received my glow-up for Saturday and everything is already sorted. “I can’t wait to meet the lovely Sybil and sing along to some of her great tracks.” ALL A-GLOW: Guitarist and songstress Amy Jones is ready While still doing last-minute shopping, Mady Abrahams says haar nerves is klaar.