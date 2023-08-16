“Tap the screen, share the live, send gifts.” This is all you hear when watching a TikTok live, but some mense are making big bucks from it. So much so that one TikToker, who made over R15 000, is giving back to his mense.

Dario Thompson, 35, from District Six has over 2 200 followers and started ranking on TikTok after being invited by a friend to Johannesburg Pride on October 28. “I thought to go on TikTok to rank and put that money towards my trip to Sandton; I slaved on TikTok for seven days and made about R15 000, which is more than what I needed,” he said. “I only needed R7 000 and decided to give the other money back to the community because that is the type of person I am.”

KIDS: ENJOYING THE MEAL After ranking at number 40 on the Rising Stars, he supported the first school, Oranjekloof Moravian Primary, which was a school he attended as a kid and helped to feed 1 200 learners. BENEFITS: R7 000 went to school feeding efforts He approached Parkwood Primary and fed about 800 learners, followed by Hyacinth Primary in Mitchells Plain. Each learner received soup, bread, lollipops and chips.