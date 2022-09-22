The klopse are back! After a big part of our culture was silenced for two years due to Covid-19, the return of the colourful minstrel competitions, Malay choir road marches and the historic Tweede Nuwe Jaar are ready to give mense what they’ve been missing.

Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis and City sheriff JP Smith, along with minstrel and Malay choir organisations, announced on Wednesday that the City of Cape Town will be the main sponsor as well as offer financial support, events services and the use of City facilities. FESTIVE: Geordin Hill-Lewis and JP Smith with minstrels Isgak Omar, 55, a member of the Cape Town Ghoema Glitter Minstrels, says he has been part of the klopse since kinderjaare. “I was born in District Six and have been part of the klopse since the age of five, this is part of my culture,” Isgak says.

“Although we understand the reasons for the break which came as a shock to all of us. We are just happy and excited to be back.” “The break caused a lot of hurt but we strived and believed that we would return, so we will be bringing more gees and are ready om die pad weer te vat.” In order to allow for stability and to ensure better planning of future events, the City intends to ask Council to approve new three-year agreements to fund the road march events until the 2024/25 financial year.

Hill-Lewis says: “It is wonderful news, the ghoema is going to be heard again in the streets of Cape Town, the choirs will be heard again, the klopse will be seen on Tweede Nuwe Jaar after a really terrible break over the last few summers which has done a lot of harm to the communities that love this tradition and unique cultural feature of Cape Town.” The Cape Malay Choir Board Choral competition will be kicking things off this weekend at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery on Saturday. The competitions will run until the end of October culminating in the Grand Finale at the Athlone Stadium.