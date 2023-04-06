An actress from Suburban in Delft says she’s over the moon after a film she starred in won an international award. Abygail Human, 26, the star of the short film titled Love In The Hell, says it was a surreal moment when they won the Best International Short Film award at the Bech Test Film Festival (BTFF) in Scotland.

The BTFF is a new short film festival whose aim it is to “generate more diverse and thoughtful stories featuring women as well as promoting discussion around the roles women are given in films and the characters written for them.” WELL DONE: Love in the Hell short film. Pictures: Marsha Dean Abygail says: “It's my first time being part of a short film and it receiving international recognition. “When the producer told me the film won an award, I was excited and I believe that this is going to help my career a lot.”

Abygail plays Adrianna, a young woman who is abused and raped by her mother’s mert boyfriend. The actress said she was able to adapt to the role as she was a victim of abuse herself. “I was also abused in my personal life but not raped and after my abuse I fell pregnant, then my baby daddy told me that it’s not his child so I had to raise my child alone.

STORYLINE: Abygail starred as a woman who was abused. Pictures: Marsha Dean Abygail made her acting debut on the first season of the Netflix hit series Blood and Water as an extra. She has since appeared as an extra in Suidooster and Arendsvlei. She completed a three-month drama course at the Jacomus Foundation in July and says she landed the role in Love in the Hell when actor Maurice Paige asked her to come on board.