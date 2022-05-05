Hollywood comedians are not safe on stage these days.
Now Dave Chappelle has been tackled to the ground in front of a shocked audience in Los Angeles.
Video from Tuesday night’s Netflix Is A Joke event shows a man storming the stage and attacking the star, before getting to his feet and fleeing offstage.
Jamie Foxx, who was watching the show from the wings of the Hollywood Bowl, rushed to help detain the attacker, who was then reportedly moered by Chappelle’s security once he was caught.
Chappelle, who last year sparked outrage in the trans community with controversial comments in a Netflix show, appeared to be uninjured and continued with his set, joking: “It was a trans man.”
He added as he picked up the microphone following the attack: “I am going to kill that n****.”
Chris Rock, who performed later in the event, and had also famously been a victim of a stage attack at the Oscars in March, joked: “Was that Will Smith?”
Other footage appears to show the suspect being treated by paramedics for a badly injured arm before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.