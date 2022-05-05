Now Dave Chappelle has been tackled to the ground in front of a shocked audience in Los Angeles.

Hollywood comedians are not safe on stage these days.

Video from Tuesday night’s Netflix Is A Joke event shows a man storming the stage and attacking the star, before getting to his feet and fleeing offstage.

Jamie Foxx, who was watching the show from the wings of the Hollywood Bowl, rushed to help detain the attacker, who was then reportedly moered by Chappelle’s security once he was caught.

SHOCKING: Man jumps on Chappelle

Chappelle, who last year sparked outrage in the trans community with controversial comments in a Netflix show, appeared to be uninjured and continued with his set, joking: “It was a trans man.”