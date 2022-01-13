A Lavender Hill choreographer is gearing up to shake his booty on the international dance scene in March.

Densley Carollisen, 28, aka Lyrical Deezy, was selected to be part of an elite international dance workshop in Greece that will see him work alongside big names in the industry.

Deezy was invited by In10sive Mastercamp to be one of the dance teachers.

In10sive Mastercamp is the largest organisation of open style dance seminars with international choreographers in southern Europe.

Since its establishment in 2017, it laid the foundation for upgrading the quality of dance services, so that people who dance in Greece and abroad can enjoy lessons from top class teachers.

GIFTED: Densley Carollisen, 28

The emotional dad of one told the Daily Voice that this was a dream come true.

“The event is based in Thessaloniki, Greece. It started with the event organisers following my work on social media and there was a mutual interest and love,” he says.

“We had a video call and I got the invitation. A literal dream come true.”

Deezy became internationally renowned for his Silk Sonic cover video of the song Leave The Door Open, which garnered over 6 million views on TikTok.

His video literally left the door open to opportunities to come find him.

“It’s mind-blowing how this all went around the world so fast,” he says.

Deezy is a full-time international choreographer and dance instructor, lifestyle model and the creative director at his own dance school called Elite Movement Dance Studio, based in the Cape Town CBD.

Deezy says: “The event takes place on 11 March but I would probably fly a few days before that, and it is an all-expenses-paid trip, praise God!”

“Support and donations are welcome though.

“I am super amped to be working alongside the big names such as Kirsten Dodgen (New Zealand), Nicole Kirkland, Carlo Darang, Melvin Tim Tim and Lyle Beniga (all from the USA).

“My aim is to stay for a few weeks and do a mini European tour.”

TOUR: Deezy of Lavender Hill

Deezy says he hopes his story inspires others to reach for the stars.

“I became a dad at the age of 16 and it was tough, I had to mature very fast.

“But with God we have never lacked anything. I haven’t missed a day in my son’s life. I have a healthy, good-looking 11-year-old boy,” he says proudly.

