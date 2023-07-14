A young dancer from Athlone has beaten all the odds and is jetting off to the USA later this month to represent South Africa at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles. Ethan Pillay, 17, was born two months prematurely and sukkeled with his health from a young age.

Doctors warned his family that he would never be able to do strenuous activities. But the hip hop performer would have none of it, and according to his mom started dancing even as a baby. ON STAGE: Hip hop star Ethan Pillay Since last year, the Bridgetown Theatre Company (BTC) has been collaborating with Ethan’s family to raise much-needed funds for him to perform at the World Championships of Performing Arts in LA.

This was made possible through the generous support of family, friends and the public, who eagerly supported the snack dances, golf days and food sales events. “We are happy to report that he has now raised all the required funds and will be jetting off to Los Angeles on 24 July. However, this was almost not possible,” BTC stated. According to their website, this international competition is often cited as the Official “Talent Olympics” for aspiring performers and entertainers.

HELP: Ethan Pillay from Athlone Highlights of this year’s event will include a Parade of Nations, a Worldstars Boot camp and a global webcast where the Grand Champions of the World will be selected. The numerous winners walk away with over a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships and prizes. Dad Theodore said Ethan was born prematurely at seven months and doctors gave him little chance of survival.

“[But we] steadfastly believe that through the help of the Almighty, fervent prayers, belief and care that he will survive,” he added. “After two months of hospital intensive care, he was released to recuperate at home. “This ordeal was far from over as he intermittently relapsed and was rushed back to hospital.”

Monique said that doctors gave her son only six months to live. However, her family including ouma Georgina, in between their own jobs and own families commitments, undertook 24 hours rotational care of Ethan. “He miraculously gained his full health and at the age of one, was able to walk,” the mom explained. TOUGH ROAD: Mom Monique Ethan further defied the odds and at school, was in inconstant demand to dance at concerts, especially for his Michael Jackson moves.