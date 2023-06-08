There’s a new dance crew hailing from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain, the Catline Dance Fam, with youngsters between the ages of 11 and 18 years old. Founder and choreographer Muneer Dirks, 23, has been dancing since the age of seven and was part of the popular Street Kings and Devolution Dance Fam. He started the Catline Dance Fam in September.

“Most of the youngsters are gangsters standing on the corner and smoking and I started with six dancers. “We did a TikTok dance and the video went viral. My goal for these youngsters is to dance in big competitions.” #dance #crew😎 ♬ Jiva @22catlineboy DC us people @Ricky Vani Frontline he's always fire 🔥 #catline The crew has performed at events with the Temple Boys, and have an upcoming Youth Day event with Ricky Vani Frontline.

Curwin Joseph, 11, from Littlewood Primary School has been dancing for five months and he enjoys being crew captain. “I have discipline and that starts from home and you must have discipline, no matter what sports you are doing. I couldn’t dance but my coach is teaching me and I am coming very far in dancing,” he said. #dance #crew😎 ♬ original sound - Woza Zakes @22catlineboy catline dance crew ❤️💯 just love them alot #catline Vice-captain Caylim Kestoor, 12, believes dancing has kept him off the streets.

“I was throwing stones, being rude to people, and swearing at old people but I have been dancing for four months and I love it a lot.” The crew is now in need of donations towards uniforms for competitions and events. “We are in need of tracksuits and T-shirts so that we can print the crew’s name. We are taking money out of our own pockets and depending on the parents who can’t really afford to assist,” Muneer said.