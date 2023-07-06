Mzansi has been beaming with pride since the superstar Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo posted a workout video using audio from “Ma Gang” by the late Costa Titch, featuring Phantom Steeze, Champuru Makhenzo, C’buda M Man T and Sdida.
“Ma Gang” was released last year as part of Costa and Champuru’s joint project, “Trapiano, Vol. 1”.
In the video, a topless Ronaldo is seen working out at his home.
At one point, he starts dancing to the song. Phantom Steeze, a frequent collaborator of Titch’s, commented, “Thank you bro.”
Tweeps have also been resharing the video on Twitter. “Cristiano Ronaldo listening to Costa Titch while training is one thing I didn't expect when I opened IG 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥,” Tweeted Wonder Mahlobo.
Christiano Ronaldo listening to Costa Titch while training is one thing I didn't expect when I opened IG 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥— PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) July 4, 2023
@fahadmuliika added, “RIP Costa Titch you would’ve loved seeing Ronaldo dancing to your song.”
This isn’t the first time a global sports star has shared an Instagram reel using amapiano audio.
Last July, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton threw his considerable weight behind the genre when he used Musa Keys’ hit single “Selema (Po Po)” as the audio on a reel documenting his experience at the French Grand Prix
“Whole weekend in one minute,” was the F1 star’s caption.
Ronaldo himself previously used “Jerusalema” by SA’s Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode as the audio on his post from a family event back in 2020.
“Life is better with your loved ones,” he shared in the post, which he tagged his partner Georgina Rodriguez. “Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness.”