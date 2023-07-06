Mzansi has been beaming with pride since the superstar Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo posted a workout video using audio from “Ma Gang” by the late Costa Titch, featuring Phantom Steeze, Champuru Makhenzo, C’buda M Man T and Sdida. “Ma Gang” was released last year as part of Costa and Champuru’s joint project, “Trapiano, Vol. 1”.

In the video, a topless Ronaldo is seen working out at his home. At one point, he starts dancing to the song. Phantom Steeze, a frequent collaborator of Titch’s, commented, “Thank you bro.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Tweeps have also been resharing the video on Twitter. “Cristiano Ronaldo listening to Costa Titch while training is one thing I didn't expect when I opened IG 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥,” Tweeted Wonder Mahlobo.

Christiano Ronaldo listening to Costa Titch while training is one thing I didn't expect when I opened IG 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) July 4, 2023 @fahadmuliika added, “RIP Costa Titch you would’ve loved seeing Ronaldo dancing to your song.” This isn’t the first time a global sports star has shared an Instagram reel using amapiano audio. Last July, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton threw his considerable weight behind the genre when he used Musa Keys’ hit single “Selema (Po Po)” as the audio on a reel documenting his experience at the French Grand Prix