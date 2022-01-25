Adele has postponed her Las Vegas residency at the last minute – apparently due to Covid cases among her crew.

The singer tjanked as she announced on Thursday that she’s been forced to delayed her highly-anticipated “Weekends with Adele” concerts, set to start at the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel on Friday night.

But insiders claim the delay had less to do with Covid and more to do with “diva” antics.

Adele, 33, said in a video shared to her social media channels: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

“Half my crew and team are [ill] with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.

“I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show].”

The Easy on Me hitmaker added: “We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show ...

“We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”

Adele was scheduled to perform two shows at the venue every weekend until 16 April, 2022, a run of 12 weeks.

Sources in Las Vegas, however say that her team was a “total nightmare” during preparations for her three-month residency.

And they claim there is now “friction” between the singer and her management team.

Apparently, Adele and her team insisted on replacing the state-of-the art sound system at the venue’s theatre with their own and also demanded that they install an entirely new video system.

[email protected]