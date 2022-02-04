A Clarke Estate rapper has released his first music video and hopes that it can inspire the youth.

Tevin Donson, 27, said he has been writing and performing songs since he was in Grade 9.

At first it was just a way to express himself but now he is looking to become an international superstar, after US singer Tevin Campbell liked his performance on social media.

“I come from a very abusive home and my way of getting through it all was to write songs and from there my love for music just grew,” says Tevin.

“I do not box myself in as a hip hop artist as I feel I can do all the genres, but my biggest influences are hip hop stars such as Drake, Tory Lanez and Sean Kingston while of course I also admire Tevin Campbell, who I was named after.

MUSIC VIDEO: Boy from the North on Youtube

“Locally, I am influenced by my cousin Dorin Peterson, aka Nice, who performs out of Mitchells Plain.”

During lockdown, Tevin released a freestyle rap session on Instagram which garnered admiration from Campbell, who reacted with three fire emojis.

“Obviously I follow Tevin Campbell on social media and when I made my freestyle video, he reacted and actually made contact with me so now we talk to each other often.

“He even called my mom Brenda, who is his biggest fan, to sing her happy birthday last year.

“I really hope that one day I can tour the world with my music and of course, it would be a dream come true if I can work with Tevin Campbell on a song one day.”

The video for his song called Boy from the North was shot at Sportscene Studios in Canal Walk with some of the scenes shot in Clark Estate.

The video can be viewed on YouTube.

