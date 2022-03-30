Cape Flats social media influencer and funnyman, Shakir ChuQy Hansen, is bowing out of the limelight, saying the toxic environment on social media is getting too much for him.

Instead of posting funny videos, he will now focus on his family and his new job as a waiter.

The 31 year old from Mitchells Plain says: “I’m done, I had a good run, it was fun making people laugh, I learnt and experienced a lot, been through mental health and family issues.

“I started a full time job as a waiter at a hotel and I am eager to turn my life around now and live a normal life, instead of having to be in the public eye and having constant anxiety.

“I don’t want to paint a negative perception of being an influencer but I can’t deny that this journey has been challenging in various ways, as much as it can be fun, it can be depressing.”

Shakir became an online sensation as a member of the Kaapdashians, along with Devdon Didit and Gershwin Williams in 2016.

The comedian later joined The Funny Boy Band started by Waseef Piekaan whose popular music videos included Jou ma en pa is Ninja Turtles.

The influencer who has 45 000 followers on Facebook says: “According to society, being an influencer now is a bad thing and a joke. I want to get away from that.

“When I started the funny videos, I was so excited but as years went by, people came at us, bashing us and not supporting us, it took strain on me, it killed my vibe, I have no more ambition for this.”

The dad of three says it was also not financially viable.

Cape Flats social media influencer and funnyman, Shakir ChuQy Hansen

“Businesses want to use us and pay us with food or something in exchange for performing.

“You can’t make a living out of being an influencer unless you have a day job or a family that will support you.”

Shakir says he plans to start his own biltong business next month and will honour the last of his gigs.

He thanked his followers for appreciating his content over the years.

[email protected]l.co.za